Luke Combs Serenades The Audience With ‘Better Together’ At ACM Awards

Luke Combs gives an intimate performance of “Better Together” at the 2020 ACM Awards.

The performance is stripped down with just Combs and his accompanist on a keyboard at the Bluebird Cafe.

Luke Combs performing #BetterTogether from the The Bluebird Cafe gave us All. The. Feels. ❤️ There are still plenty more performances still to come on CBS or CBS All Access! Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The singer won the New Male Artist of The Year at last year’s show. This year he is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (“What You See is What You Get”).

The awards show was originally set to take place in April, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now being presented virtually at three different locations.

The 2020 ACM Awards aired live on Global on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m ET.

Watch part of the performance in the video above.