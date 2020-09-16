New Female Artist Of The Year Tenille Townes Slays With ACM Awards Performance

Tenille Townes took the stage by storm with her passionate performance of “Somebody’s Daughter” at the 2020 ACM Awards.

The track is featured on Townes’ latest album, The Lemonade Stand, which was released back in June.

The Canadian singer was presented with the award for New Female Artist Of The Year at the socially distanced ceremony.

The 2020 ACM ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in April, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Instead of a traditional show, awards will be presented virtually, while performances will take place at three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the famed Bluebird Cafe.

Country superstar Taylor Swift will be taking to the stage to perform “betty” from her new album folklore, marking the first time she sings at the event in seven years.

In addition to Swift, other scheduled performers for the 55th annual ACM Awards include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Morgan Wallen, Trisha Yearwood and more.

Keith Urban is host of this year’s awards, which airs Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.