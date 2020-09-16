Kane Brown Gives Thoughtful ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ Performance At ACM Awards

Kane Brown performs his thought-provoking hit “Worldwide Beautiful” at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Taking the stage at the awards show, Brown croons, “You’re missing every colour if you’re only seeing black and white.”

It was a #WorldwideBeautiful moment when Kane Brown took the #ACMawards stage. All this and more happening on CBS! Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

He is joined by a choir of performers socially distanced in the empty theatre wearing a variety of colourful hoodies. They join him in the chorus of the song, amplifying the message. The empty seats are lit up with colourful fairy lights.

The awards show was originally set to take place in April, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now being presented virtually at three different locations.

The 2020 ACM Awards aired live on Global on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m ET.

Watch part of the performance in the video above.