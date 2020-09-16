Dan + Shay Perform Quarantine Song ‘I Should Probably Go To Bed’ At ACM Awards

Why hit the hay when you can stay up and watch Dan + Shay perform at the 2020 AMC Awards?

The duo smashed out a rendition of “I Should Probably Go To Bed”, which they initially recorded by themselves at home during quarantine.

Dan + Shay #ACMawards Performance Dan + Shay think you probably shouldn't go to bed and instead turn on CBS now to watch the #ACMawards! Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the band’s Dan Smyers revealed that the song was partly inspired by isolated a cappella tracks he found online from the Beach Boys’ iconic 1976 album Pet Sounds.

“That inspired me more than anything,” he said. “Over the course of releasing records, you evolve into your sound. You find what your lane is, be it at country radio or just in the music marketplace. And for us, the vocals are the thing. As much as I practise, I’m never going to be a great guitar player or a savant musician, but I can arrange vocals really well.”

The band also picked up the award for Duo of the Year at the socially distanced ceremony.

The 2020 ACM Awards was originally scheduled to take place in April, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Instead of a traditional show, awards were presented virtually, while performances took place at three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the famed Bluebird Cafe.

Keith Urban hosted this year’s event, which aired on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.