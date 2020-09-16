Tim McGraw Performs ‘I Called Mama’ At ACM Awards

Legendary country star Tim McGraw gives a tender performance at the Bluebird Cafe.

Dressed in a black button-up and a black wide-brimmed hat, he performs his hit “I Called Mama”.

Tim McGraw always knows how to pull on our heart strings. You can stream the entire #ACMawards on CBS All Access! Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

McGraw introduced the next performance, Mickey Guyton’s rendition of “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” with Keith Urban, with powerful words about the women in his life saying, “Their strength changes me for the better.”

McGraw is an 18-time ACM Award winner and was awarded the 2007 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards show was originally set to take place in April, but had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now being presented virtually at three different locations.

The 2020 ACM Awards aired live on Global on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m ET.

Watch part of the performance in the video above.