Florida Georgia Line Performs Patriotic Hit ‘I Love My Country’ At ACM Awards

Florida George Line gives a spirited performance of “I Love My Country”.

Lights flash across the empty theatre and clips from their music video play at the back of the stage as they perform their 17th No. 1 single.

It wouldn't be the #ACMawards without an amazing Florida Georgia Line performance! West Coast, the #ACMawards are about to start on CBS… don't miss it! Posted by ACM – Academy of Country Music on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The two are three-time winners for Duo of The Year and are nominated again in that category.

The awards show was originally set to take place in April, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now being presented virtually at three different locations.

The 2020 ACM Awards aired live on Global on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m ET.

Watch part of the performance in the video above.