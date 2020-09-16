Keith Urban And Pink Perform New Duet ‘One Too Many’ During ACM Awards

Keith Urban and Pink teamed up to perform their boozy new ballad at Wednesday night’s ACM Awards.

The duo hit the stage together just hours after “One Too Many” first dropped on Sept. 16.

Keith Urban & Pink #ACMawards Performance

The new track is about having “one too many” alone, while longing for the company of their other half.

“I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah/ In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone/ And I keep second-guessing, where did I go wrong?/ I know I’m proud/ But I’ve had one too many/ Come take me home,” the lyrics include.

Urban, who hosted the awards, also teamed up with pregnant singer Mickey Guyton for a separate duet.

The pair performed a powerful rendition of “What are You Gonna Tell Her,” a song about the innocence of childhood and a call to action on racism, sexism, abuse and more.

Mickey Guyton #ACMawards Performance

The 2020 ACM Awards was originally scheduled to take place in April, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Instead of a traditional show, awards were presented virtually, while performances took place at three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the famed Bluebird Cafe.

The 2020 ACM Awards aired live on Global on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m ET.