Maren Morris Performs ‘To Hell And Back’ At Legendary Ryman Auditorium For ACM Awards

For decades, Nashiville’s Ryman Auditorium was the original home of the Grand Ole Opry, and the historic venue’s stage has welcomed performances from a who’s who of country music royalty.

The Ryman served as one of three performance venues for Wednesday night’s ACM Awards, and one of the singers to take to the iconic stage was Maren Morris.

For her performance, Morris delivered a passionate take on her hit “To Hell and Back”, supported by her band — accompanying her at socially distanced positions on the stage, of course — as she sang to the audience-free theatre.

Not only is Morris one of the evening’s performers, she’s also the most-nominated female.

“To Hell and Back” is the second single from her second studio album, Girl.

The 2020 ACM Awards aired live on Global on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m ET.