SPOILER ALERT: Reading further will reveal the five acts that will be moving forward for the “America’s Got Talent” finals, so proceed with caution.

With the “America’s Got Talent” season finale slated for next week, Wednesday night’s results show got down to business, eliminating six of the 11 acts that performed on Tuesday and singling out the five that will remain to compete in next week’s finals.

Of the acts that performed on Tuesday’s episode, six were cut: choral singing group Voices of Our City Choir; the W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew dance team; magician Max Major; daredevil Jonathan Goodwin; singer Celina; and sword swallower Brett Loudermilk.

That means the five who’ll be moving on to next week’s finales are: dance duo BAD Salsa; acrobats the Bello Sisters; and singers Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova and Kenadi Dodds.

Those acts will join the five previously announced finalists: singers Roberta Battaglia and Archie Williams; vocal duo Broken Roots; spoken word poet Brandon Leake; and aerial performer Alan Silva.

Meanwhile, viewers of the results show were also entertained by performances from K-Pop superstars BTS and an array of “AGT” alums, including mentalist Colin Cloud, magician Shin Lim, ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and last season’s champion Kodi Lee.

The live results finale airs on Wednesday, Sept. 23.