Mickey Guyton On Representing for ‘Other Women of Colour’ With Powerful ACM Awards Performance

Mickey Guyton is representing for women of colour. The country singer delivered one of the most moving performances at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday night, singing her emotional song, “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”

While speaking with ET’s Rachel Smith after the show, Guyton said she was “overwhelmed.” “I’m so thankful to the ACMs and to CBS for giving me this opportunity and for believing in me,” she shared. “I was supposed to sing back in April, and they still had me here, and I’m just so honoured.”

“That phrase, ‘You see it, you can be it’ really rings true, and I just – standing here for other women of colour, it means to the world to me,” she added. “That’s why I’m here.”

“What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” is a heartfelt tribute to the innocence of childhood and a call to action about racism, sexism, abuse and more. Keith Urban accompanied Guyton on stage during Wednesday’s performance, playing the piano. Guyton concluded her performance by sweetly holding her baby bump and said there’s “a lot of things,” she would tell her future bundle-of-joy about their special moment on stage.