Michael Bolton Changes ‘When A Man Loves A Woman’ Lyrics To Be About Mac & Cheese In Parody Clip

Here’s a version of the Michael Bolton track “When a Man Loves a Woman” you haven’t heard before.
Bolton teamed up with Panera Bread to launch a new mashup of their Broccoli Cheddar soup and mac & cheese. And what better way to celebrate than by having the singer belt out a new rendition of his famous 1991 love song?
Lyrics to “When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar” include, “Yes, it’s soup on tender pasta/ It can do no wrong/ ‘Cause creamy cheese and broccoli loves macaroni.”
“I actually got a sneak peek yesterday of the Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese and it’s delicious!” Bolton told Today of the mouth-watering new launch.
According to a Panera spokesperson, the new Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese combines “two distinct cheddar cheese sauces” with seasoned broccoli florets and julienned carrots.
Give the parody a watch in the clip above.