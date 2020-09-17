Chris Rock Believes Democrats And Nancy Pelosi Are To Blame For Coronavirus Crisis In The U.S.

Sure, Donald Trump is president of the United States, but in Chris Rock’s opinion, he’s not the one with the real power.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the “Fargo” season 4 star got candid in his views about Donald Trump and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Did you ever see that movie ‘The Last Emperor’,” Rock asked. “Where like a five-year-old is the emperor of China? There’s a kid and he’s the king. So I’m like, it’s all the Democrats’ fault.

“Because you knew that the emperor was five years old. And when the emperor’s five years old, they only lead in theory. There’s usually an adult who’s like, ‘OK, this is what we’re really going to do.’ And it was totally up to [Nancy] Pelosi and the Democrats.”

Rock criticized the Democratic Party for more than just their coronavirus response.

“Their thing was, ‘We’re going to get him impeached,’ which was never going to happen. You let the pandemic come in,” he explained. “Yes, we can blame Trump, but he’s really the five-year-old.”

The comedian added, “Put it this way: Republicans tell outright lies. Democrats leave out key pieces of the truth that would lead to a more nuanced argument. In a sense, it’s all fake news.”

Turning back to Trump, Rock noted that as a property mogul, the president is also a landlord.

“No one has less compassion for humans than a landlord.”