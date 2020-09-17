Gwen Stefani Photoshops Blake Shelton Into An Old Photo With Her Ex Gavin Rossdale & Fans Can’t Handle It

Gwen Stefani’s fans noticed something a little strange about her latest Instagram snap.

The musician Photoshopped her other half Blake Shelton into an old 2014 photo of herself posing with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Without mentioning her ex, Stefani told fans she was enjoying a “date night” at the ACM Awards with “my boo,” seemingly trolling Rossdale by proving he was, literally, out of the picture now.

Stefani and Rossdale, who share three sons together, divorced back in 2016 after 13 years of marriage. She previously posted the original image in 2014 to celebrate the former couple’s 12-year anniversary.

The “Hollaback Girl” star is now happily dating Shelton after the pair hit it off following Shelton’s divorce from Miranda Lambert in 2015.

See some of the fan reaction to the post below.

Credit: Instagram/Gwen Stefani

Stefani’s post comes as she and Shelton belted out a stunning performance of “Happy Anywhere” during Wednesday’s ACM Awards.

They performed the cute duet in front of a green-screened Bluebird Café.