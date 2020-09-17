Carole Baskin Says It Would Be ‘Wonderful’ If Ad Leads To Finding Missing Husband Don Lewis

Carole Baskin is taking a positive view of an ad from her husband Don Lewis’ family calling her out.

Approached by TMZ on Wednesday, the “Tiger King” star was asked about the ad and whether she thinks it might help find Lewis.

“That would be wonderful, if that was a side benefit,” Baskin responded.

The ad in question, which was taken out by the Law Offices of Phillips & Hunt during “Dancing with the Stars”, on which Baskin is a contestant, asked the public for tips on Lewis’ disappearance.

“Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?” the lawyer in the ad asks, before reiterating that there is a $100,000 reward for helping find the missing person.

Attorney John Phillips told TMZ that since the ad aired, his office has received numerous calls but no solid tips yet.