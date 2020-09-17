Florida Georgia Line Singer Tyler Hubbard’s 2-Year-Old Taken To Hospital On Wife’s Due Date

Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley’s week isn’t going as planned.

The Florida Georgia Line singer shared an Instagram video revealing the pair had to take their daughter Olivia, 2, to the hospital on Wednesday.

Hubbard also said how it was Hayley’s due date, “so we should be here delivering a baby, but we’re actually here getting Liv’s chin stitched up. She fell this afternoon in the living room and busted her chin open on the coffee table.”

Olivia shouted to her dad, “I was so brave!” in the sweet video.

Hubbard said in the clip’s caption, “We getting good at hitting these curve balls 2020 keeps throwing at us. Shout out to [Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt] for taking such good care of our angel.”

Hayley added:

Hubbard and Hayley announced they were expecting their third child — a baby boy — back in March.

They welcomed Olivia in December 2017 and son Luca in August 2019.