Blackpink Talk Global Superstardom: ‘We’re Moved By Our Fans’

Blackpink are in your area!

The K-pop megastar girl group are on the new cover of Elle magazine, and in the issue they discuss their meteoric rise to global fame.

Band member Rosé looks at their success and says that their inaugural world tour, which ran from 2018 to February 2020, felt “real and genuine, not like we were watching it on a screen or getting feedback on Instagram—it was literally right in front of our eyes.”

Jennie adds, “We felt the energy, and that’s the best feeling.”

Blackpink. Photo: Hee June Kim for Elle

The group also look back on their performance at Coachella, the first for a K-pop group.

“Will Smith was backstage,” Jennie recalls. “He said, ‘You guys are so great.’ That was a starstruck moment for me, definitely. Like, Will Smith knows us. Wow.”

Talking about their massive, devoted fanbase, known as Blinks, Jisoo says, “We’re moved by our fans. We feel their sadness and happiness. We’re deeply connected.”

Jennie also talks about how close all the members have been since the group formed.

“We all lived together since the beginning,” she says. “After our training time was over, we’d go home together and order food, talk about how scary the teachers were, how the work was too much. And just like how kids at school become friends, we just got along. It was very easy—we didn’t really have to try.”

Meanwhile, Rosé thinks one of the most important things about the group is the global diversity of their audience.

“Music [doesn’t] always originate from the U.K. or the States. It’s global, it’s Asia, it’s the most random places you can imagine. I’m very proud that we all originated from different parts of the world.”