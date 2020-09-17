Nicole Kidman Watches Keith Urban’s ACM Award Performance On A Laptop

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFN6s8vpPvT/ nicolekidman's profile picture nicolekidman Verified Wishing I was there, but streaming @KeithUrban on the #ACMawards here in #ByronBay ?? #Nashville Nicole Kidman Instagram

Nicole Kidman watched Keith Urban perform at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards the same way everyone else did.

Kidman is currently in Australia filming her new series “Nine Perfect Strangers” and so, was not with her husband at the 2020 ACM Awards in Nashville.

Urban won Entertainer of the Year at last year’s ACM Awards. He served as this year’s host with the event broadcast from three separate venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Café in Nashville. He was nominated for Male Artist of the Year.