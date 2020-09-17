Carrie Underwood Gives A Special Shout-Out To Her Husband And Kids After Forgetting To Mention Them In Her ACM Awards Acceptance Speech

Carrie Underwood gave a special shout-out to her husband and kids after forgetting to mention them in her ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech.

The country star made history during the virtual 2020 event Wednesday when she and Thomas Rhett tied for the prestigious honour. She’s now the first woman to win the ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year three times.

“2020, man! Thank you God so much. All glory to God,” Underwood said in her speech. “Thank you to the ACM for putting me in such incredible company. I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett.”

Congratulations @carrieunderwood for a very deserved #EntertainerOfTheYear! #ACMs 👏👏😍

It is worth remembering that Carrie is the only female artist to have 2 #EOTY at the ACM Awards! #QUEEN 👑 pic.twitter.com/IDz06OaZUi — Carrie Crazy Dreams (@c_crazydreams) September 17, 2020

She then apologized to her hubby Mike Fisher and two kids, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, when speaking about the award in the virtual press room.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Salutes Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire & More Women In Country Music With Powerful Tribute Medley

“First I want to say that I’m a dummy for not mentioning my husband or my children in my acceptance speech,” Underwood said, according to E! News.

“You would think after this many years of seeing other people do speeches and give some of my own, I would think of people that are important to me, so I’m sorry! But I do love my children and my husband.”

Fisher shared a sweet message to his other half on Instagram after the event aired:

Underwood previously won the Entertainer of the Year award in 2008 and 2009.