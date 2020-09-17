Ewan McGregor’s Daughter Esther Makes Her Music Debut With New EP

By Rachel West.

Esther McGregor, model and 18-year-old daughter of Ewan McGregor, is making her music debut with the band French Thyme.

A singer-songwriter, McGregor has joined forces with producer and saxophonist Leo Major to form the group. The pair became friends in their high school French class. Their self-titled EP and band name references their mutual upbringing – both speak French fluently and spent summers in France.

The seven-track EP has McGregor showing off her bilingual skills on the song “Nuit Rose”, which has her moving fluidly between French and English.

The band have a newly created Instagram account with links to their music.

Nuit Rose 🌹 Now streaming, link in bio

Our EP comes out Friday at midnight!! 📸: @lilacemery

