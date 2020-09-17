‘KUWTK’: Malika Hangs Up On Khloe Kardashian Over Baby Shower Drama

Malika is a wee bit stressed out about her baby shower on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

In a new clip uploaded by E!, Khloe Kardashian and Khadijah chat over the phone with Malika about the latter’s baby shower. It is clear the pressure of having the shower is getting to Malika.

“A bunch of people,” is exactly what Malika does not want. “I’m hoping to be able to cap it at about 50 or 55.”

“Malika!” Kardashian exclaims. “That’s crazy. Someone who says they don’t want to be around a lot of people, I’m just saying I think 55 is a lot of f**king people.”

“I’m five seconds from not wanting a f**king shower anyway,” Malika rants. “That’s really f**king annoying to me. It’s not becoming what Malika wants it to be, it’s becoming what everyone else wants it to be.”

Kardashian tries to put Malika at ease, telling her, “You don’t have to be involved anymore.” Unfortunately, Malika hangs up on her.