Maisie Williams ‘Felt Like An Outsider’ After Being Cast In ‘Game Of Thrones’

Becoming an actor wasn’t an easy thing for Maisie Williams.

The “Game of Thrones” star sat down with Glamour for an interview and discussed her career, her insecurities, and more.

Asked whether she has ever felt like an outsider given the turns her life has taken, Williams admitted, “Yeah — all the time — because at school, I wasn’t in the cool group and as much as I was like, ‘I don’t really want to be in the cool group,’ I really wanted to be part of the cool group. But I never really knew how to go about it and I always went about it in the wrong ways.

“When I was insecure, instead of being friendly, I was the opposite and I think that’s quite common for a lot of people. When I started acting, all of a sudden, this caught the attention of people and they were like, ‘What’s this girl doing here, how is she an actress?’ Then I ended up being an outsider because, even though I was inside the acting world, I was even further outside of the reality world that I lived every single day.”

That feeling of being an outsider continued into her acting career, as Williams recalled.

“I’d never trained to be an actor and because I started when I was really young, I didn’t really feel I was in the acting crowd. I didn’t really have acting friends or anything like that, so I’ve definitely felt like an outsider,” she said. “I think even being an actress for over a decade now, I still have imposter syndrome, right? Where you’re asking yourself, ‘Oh, is this really what I’m supposed to be doing? Am I actually going to do this for the rest of my life?’ Maybe I should just stop overthinking everything and start, just doing you, right? Going out and having the dinners, having the brunches! But instead I’m sitting in my bed, thinking, Maybe no one wants me. Maybe I shouldn’t go out, maybe I shouldn’t leave the house.”

Sharing how she deals with that insecurity, Williams said, “Just at the moment I’m in it – I really am in that right now. I think, listening to yourself is the hardest thing to do and to truly know who you are. As an actor you do these interviews and people want to know your opinion on everything and I think admitting that you don’t have an opinion on everything because I don’t know everything about everything is important. I am trying to do that more.”