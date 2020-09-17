Jimmy Kimmel Says Adam Carolla Once Peed In His Kids’ Sandbox: ‘Huge Backyard By The Way’

Jimmy Kimmel would not recommend taking medical advice from Adam Carolla.

Carolla caught a lot of flak online for his stance on COVID-19, calling people expletives for taking the ongoing pandemic seriously. Kimmel, who knows Carolla well, was asked about Carolla’s anti-COVID hot takes on “The Howard Stern Show”.

RELATED: Adam Carolla Doubles Down On COVID-19 Stance

“Speaking of bad medical advice,” Kimmel laughed. “Adam does not believe in shampoo or soap. Okay? In fact, he announced I think it was 30 days into it that he’d gone without using it, he got a horrible case of pink eye. It was disgusting and we were all very amused by this.

“When my older kids were little, we were in the backyard and I noticed Adam urinating in their sandbox,” he added. “I go, ‘Adam, what are you doing?’ He says, ‘I’m peeing.’ I said, ‘This is where the children play! Why are you peeing there?’ Huge backyard by the way. He said, ‘It’s not big deal.'”

RELATED: Adam Carolla Defends Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel cited those two examples as to why people should remember that Carolla is a comedian and not a health expert.

“So this is the kind of mentality we’re dealing with when it comes to health,” he said.