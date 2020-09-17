Jimmy Kimmel Says Adam Carolla Once Peed In His Kids’ Sandbox: ‘Huge Backyard By The Way’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Jimmy Kimmel would not recommend taking medical advice from Adam Carolla.

Carolla caught a lot of flak online for his stance on COVID-19, calling people expletives for taking the ongoing pandemic seriously. Kimmel, who knows Carolla well, was asked about Carolla’s anti-COVID hot takes on “The Howard Stern Show”.

“Speaking of bad medical advice,” Kimmel laughed. “Adam does not believe in shampoo or soap. Okay? In fact, he announced I think it was 30 days into it that he’d gone without using it, he got a horrible case of pink eye. It was disgusting and we were all very amused by this.

“When my older kids were little, we were in the backyard and I noticed Adam urinating in their sandbox,” he added. “I go, ‘Adam, what are you doing?’ He says, ‘I’m peeing.’ I said, ‘This is where the children play! Why are you peeing there?’ Huge backyard by the way. He said, ‘It’s not big deal.'”

Kimmel cited those two examples as to why people should remember that Carolla is a comedian and not a health expert.

“So this is the kind of mentality we’re dealing with when it comes to health,” he said.

