Millie Bobby Brown Channels Rachel Greene, Dan Levy Dresses As Hulu’s ‘The Great’ In New Shoot

Millie Bobby Brown and Dan Levy star as two of the world’s favourite TV characters but they dressed as who they love to see on screen in a new shoot.

Brown dressed as Rachel Greene from “Friends” for W Magazine‘s 2020 Television Portfolio, saying of the much-loved character: “An icon! Rachel is my favourite. After all, she has a hairstyle named after her. I dream of people saying, ‘I want the Eleven! Or the Enola!’ I want my own hairstyle.”

Levy, meanwhile, embodied Hulu’s “The Great”: “I’ve always been a longtime subscriber to anything that Tony McNamara was writing. I loved ‘The Favourite’. I loved his ability to write about the frivolity and the ridiculousness of power and satirizing it in such a fun and funny and ridiculous way. For me, it was a level of escape.”

“There was an ability to kind of escape into this bizarre world that he created, while at the same time getting the satire that I needed. Because in so many ways, I feel like ‘The Great’ is essentially mocking power-hungry politics.

“I was able to sort of get away from what was going on in my own backyard but still feel like there were some jabs at what was going on in government. Not to mention the fact that I thought the performances were gorgeous, and it was just so beautifully shot, and the scope of it—it was just such a beautiful series to watch. At its heart, very few people have the ability to do what he does in terms of just the sharpest, funniest plays on period politics.”

Levy also spoke about watching “Real Housewives of Atlanta” for the first time: “I think what I loved about it was that even when it was mean, people were laughing, and there was a kind of joy to it, even in the hysteria, and a level of self-awareness, which to me—I just don’t want to know that people are getting legitimately upset. The world’s too dark, which is why watching that show just brought me so much joy.”