Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’ Gets New Life With Eric Kupper Remix

The month of September calls for a whole new sound.

On Thursday, Earth, Wind & Fire released a remix of their iconic song “September”, with all new beats from acclaimed producer Eric Kupper.

RELATED: Earth, Wind And Fire Unite To Perform ‘Devotion’ On ‘Late Show’

Group member Philip Bailey said, “When I first heard the mastered final mix of ‘September’, at our private listening party back in the day, I would never have guessed that such a simple catchy song as it is, and was, would become an all-time global favourite for generations.”

Along with the main remix, the group has also released an EP with several other versions of the song mixed by Kupper, including a dub mix, an a cappella track, and an instrumental mix.

RELATED: Co-Writer Of Earth, Wind & Fire Hit ‘September’ Disses Taylor Swift Cover: ‘Lethargic As A Drunk Turtle’

DJ Spinna will also be paying tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire with a three-hour live virtual party on September 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

“September” was originally released as a single on Nov. 18, 1978, eventually hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart, and No. 3 on the Hot 100.