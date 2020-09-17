‘The Batman’ Back In Production After Positive COVID Test

“The Batman” is shooting once more.

Variety reported that the DC superhero film is back in production following a hiatus over a positive COVID-19 test among the crew on Sept. 3.

The outlet previously confirmed via sources that star Robert Pattinson was the person who tested positive, though the studio never confirmed the reports directly, and reps for the actor never acknowledged it either.

On Wednesday, Pattinson was spotted out and about in London with his current girlfriend, “The Bad Batch” actress Suki Waterhouse.

“Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on ‘The Batman’ in the U.K.,” a spokesperson said.

The positive COVID test came only days after the production had resumed following a months-long stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Pattinson recovered from the illness, other cast and crew with whom he had come into contact were also reportedly quarantined.

Sets for the film continued to be constructed but shooting was effectively stopped during the hiatus.

“The Batman” is currently scheduled for release October 2021.