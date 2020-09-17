Rachel Lindsay Reveals She And Ex Peter Kraus Recently Discussed Black Lives Matter

Rachel Lindsay and Peter Kraus have been in touch since their split. During this week’s episode of Lindsay’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Becca Kufrin, the 35-year-old former Bachelorette revealed that she and her ex have recently communicated.

Kraus competed for Lindsay’s heart on the ABC reality series in 2017, coming in second place behind the reality star’s now-husband, Bryan Abasolo. The former couple last saw each other during Lindsay’s “After the Final Rose” episode in 2017.

“I’ve even communicated with Peter Kraus. I think that’s probably going to be a shocker to so many people, because people are thinking of the last time we saw each other, which was on stage, [but] that was also three years ago,” Lindsay said. “We’re adults here, we can all move on.”

As for what their conversation entailed, Lindsay, the franchise’s first Black Bachelorette, shared that Kraus was asking her questions about the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We were talking about Black Lives Matter,” she said. “He was asking me questions about it and stuff for some advice about responses he had gotten.”

The conversation nearly led Lindsay and Kraus to follow each other on social media, but ultimately the former couple decided that wasn’t a good idea.

“We almost hit that follow button, but then it would just turn into something that it shouldn’t. Because I still get messages that tell me, ‘You were really into Peter,'” Lindsay explained. “It’s like, ‘Guys, I’m married now. I just celebrated a year anniversary.’ It’s sad because we were like, ‘Yeah, probably not a good idea to hit that follow button.'”

When ET’s Lauren Zima spoke to Lindsay in June, the former Bachelorette explained how Abasolo, with whom she tied the knot in Aug. 2019, has supported her amid Black Lives Matter.

“It was important for me that we [protested] together, because we are one unit. We’re married. He was all for it when I was explaining to him what he’ll feel when we protest, what it means to me, and he got it,” Lindsay said. “Communication has always been the foundation of our relationship and we always have those tough conversations, so watching Bryan protest and scream ‘Black Lives Matter,’ and really get emotional in the whole experience… of course I look over and am like, ‘Gosh, I made the right decision, because he understands me and I understand him.'”

Lindsay also noted that the couple is marching in support of their “future family.”

“And now Bryan’s like, ‘So, when are we going again?'” Lindsay shared.

