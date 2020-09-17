Lady Gaga Admits She Once ‘Hated Being Famous,’ Opens Up About Dark Thoughts

Lady Gaga is getting real about her mental health.

The songstress, 34, joins Lee Cowan for “CBS Sunday Morning” and opened up about a dark time in her life, including some of the dark thoughts she had before releasing her latest album, Chromatica.

“I mean, honestly, Lee, I just totally gave up on myself,” Gaga admitted. “I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up.”

This #SundayMorning: @ladygaga on her stage persona and why she gave up on herself In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" the musical icon says, "I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up" https://t.co/p1XSFdFOzq — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) September 17, 2020

RELATED: Lady Gaga Opens Up On Fighting Depression And Working On ‘Chromatica’

After taking Cowan into their music room, Gaga pointed to her piano and said, “This ruined my life.”

She added, “Look what you did. You can’t go to the grocery store now. Look what you did. If you go to dinner with your family, somebody comes to the table. You can’t have dinner with your family without it being about you. It’s always about you. All the time it’s about you.”

“Did you think about suicide?” Cowan asked.

“Oh yeah, every day,” Gaga replied. “Yeah, I lived in this house while people watched me for a couple of years, to make sure I was safe.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga Sends Love To Kaitlyn Bristowe After ‘DWTS’ Debut Dancing To ‘Stupid Love’

But after some healing, Gaga is back to loving her job and her life, including the parts she doesn’t like.

“No, I’m right here,” she explained. “I don’t hate Lady Gaga anymore. I found a way to love myself again, even when I thought that was never going to happen.”

Gaga’s full interview airs Sunday morning on CBS.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.