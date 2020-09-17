‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Stassi Schroeder Admits: ‘I Wasn’t Anti-Racist’

Stassi Schroeder is opening up about her departure from “Vanderpump Rules”.

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Has New Show ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ In The Works

Schroeder touched on the split for the first time in a recent interview with Tamron Hall. She was fired from the show for once reporting Black co-star Faith Stowers to the police for a crime she did not commit.

Schroeder, 32, said, “I needed time to process my feelings. I needed time to process what happened. I feel like one of the most frustrating parts when this all went down was that people expected me to just understand immediately, and things like that take time,” she said. “I felt like it would be better for me to get a greater understanding of everything and the issue before I opened my mouth again.

“I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not,” Schroeder added. “I’ve never felt like I was racist, I don’t have hate in my heart. But I’ve recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t. That’s something that I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”

RELATED: Kristen Doute Says She Has ‘So Much To Learn’ After ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In June, Bravo announced that Schroeder and co-star Kristen Doute would not return to “Vanderpump Rules”. Additionally, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were dropped after old racist tweets emerged.