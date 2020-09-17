Lifetime Delays Upcoming Betty White Christmas Film To 2021

Lifetime has delayed its upcoming holiday film starring icon Betty White.

Because of the pandemic, the upcoming currently untitled film will film and gear up for a yuletide release in 2021.

“We’re all still dreaming of a White Christmas with Betty White — unfortunately, we will have to wait until 2021,” Lifetime said in a statement to EW.

They added, “The movie is being pushed to next year due to COVID filming restrictions.”

The movie centres around the 98-year-old star’s character helping Santa Claus prepare for the holiday season. It is unclear whether White’s character is Mrs. Claus.

White will be 99-years-old by the time the film is released, with the actress set to turn 100-years-old on Jan. 17, 2022.

Despite the delay, Lifetime has over 30 holiday films coming out this year, including “Christmas On Ice” starring Mario Lopez, Melissa Joan Hart and Kelly Rowland.