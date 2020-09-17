Charlize Theron And Drew Barrymore Open Up About Tumultuous Upbringings

Charlize Theron and Drew Barrymore have something in common.

Theron appeared on a recent episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, with both speaking candidly on their difficult upbringings.

“I was raised in a country during a time that was filled with a lot of turmoil, apartheid, I was raised during the apartheid era. I was white and I was privileged,” Theron explained. “I witnessed how my privileged for years, while I was a young child, got me to places that didn’t afford to other people with different skin colour and it really traumatized me.”

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Confirms ‘Bring It On’ Sequel: ‘It’s True’

“I had my own family issues my father was an alcoholic, he was really sick, there was a time there was no AA in South Africa,” Theron continued. “I’m not so eager to jump into relationships, because I am so proud of the fact that my kids live in the home where they feel safe. And they are never going to have to walk on eggshells. They are never going to have to come down and worry about how their day is going to go because mom’s boyfriend is not… I don’t want any of that because that’s how I was raised and It leaves marks on you for sure.”

Alcoholism is something Barrymore can relate to.

“My dad was an alcoholic too and it was because of all those things that made us the parents we are today. The women we are,” Barrymore replied. “I’m so grateful for my wacky circumstances, because they’ve made me so not a victim and so demanding of having goodness around me. And being such a protective lion and maybe I wouldn’t have been like that had I not seen the crap I saw growing up.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore & Jane Fonda Reveal Why They Have ‘Sworn Off Men’

“Yeah, right, we’ll never know,” Theron added. “I do want to say this, I love that about you. I love that you have just made such a definitive decision to just go through your life with joy and happiness and to actively move towards that and you do that so, so beautifully.”

Theron and Barrymore also touched on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and taking a break from relationships and dating.

You can watch episodes of “The Drew Barrymore Show” live weekdays at 3 p.m. on Global TV.