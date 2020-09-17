Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Roasts Donald Trump Supporters In ‘Late Show’ Segment

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog returned to Wednesday’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The character, puppeteered and voiced by Robert Smigel, was sent down to do a focus group with actual Donald Trump supporters to find out what they thought about some fake campaign ads.

Stephen Colbert asked before airing the clip, “Is there anything [Trump] could do, anything he could say, anything he could put out that would cause him to lose his most loyal supporters?”

The camera then cut to Triumph, who said: “One wonders if anything the president says or does could cost him their ‘herd mentality.’ So we brought these actual Trump supporters to this actual focus group research centre, where this actual moderator showed them a series of actual fake Trump campaign ads.”

Numerous ads were then shown, one suggesting electrifying Confederate monuments to stop protestors destroying them, as another suggested hiring children as essential workers.

Triumph, who pretended to drink bleach at one point, said after one ad, “This is the first time I’ve wondered if masks really do cut off oxygen to the brain.”

“There you have it. The people have spoken, occasionally in coherent sentences,” Triumph said at the end of the skit. “And in the end, no matter whom you support, we can all agree, America is blessed with an informed electorate, and the future is brighter than ever… for me to poop on.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.