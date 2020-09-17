Bryan Cranston Faces Impossible Choices In ‘Your Honor’ Trailer

Bryan Cranston is returning to TV in a big way.

On Thursday, Showtime dropped the first trailer for the new 10-episode thriller “Your Honor”, starring the award-winning “Breaking Bad” actor.

In the series, Cranston plays Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run, but to complicate matters the boy he hit was the son of Jimmy Baxter, the head of most vicious crime family in the city.

Soon, Michael is involved in a dangerous web of lies and deceit that puts his life on the line, as well as his family’s.

The show also stars Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D’Elia, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale and Lorraine Toussaint.

“You Honor” premieres in December.