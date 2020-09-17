Patti LaBelle Says Instantly Iconic ‘Verzuz’ Shoe Kick Gave Her Scars On Her Knees

Patti LaBelle is dishing on the shoe kick heard ’round the world.

During this weekend’s big “Verzuz” match between iconic singer’s Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, LaBelle had the viral moment of the night when she sent her shoes flying in the air while singing “Over The Rainbow”.

Black folks ability to make greatness during the worst of times will never cease to amaze me. I am so thankful for what @THEREALSWIZZZ @Timbaland the entire @verzuzonline team, and every artist has given us in the middle of a mf pandemic. JOY in the midst of a storm. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/uZGDbphkJk — Patti’s Left Shoe (@SylviaObell) September 14, 2020

Appearing on “The Estelle Show” on Apple Music, LaBelle explained what was going through her mind during that instantly iconic moment.

“Here’s what happened: When I’m on stage, so as I think I explained to some people, I brought most of my stage equipment with me — my trunks for my shoes that I place on the piano on stage,” the singer said. “But since we didn’t have a piano, I bought my trunks to put my pumps on because I love to change shoes during my show. And I brought my carpet and I just brought a few personal things, pretending that I was on tour. This is a stage show, right?”

As it turns out, the shoe kick left some serious marks.

“So, honey, when I’m standing up and doing ‘Over The Rainbow,’ I kick my shoes off, but I have a long way for that shoe to fly. Honey, that shoe kicked off and landed on my knee. I have scars on my right knee,” she explained. “That heel went in my knee. I said, ‘Oh Jesus!’ I said, ‘So will I be able to finish dancing because this knee is hurting me so bad?’ But that was a moment that I love because it was real. It was real.”