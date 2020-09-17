Kate Hudson’s 16-Year-Old Son Ryder Crashes Interview: He’s ‘A Great Older Brother’

Kate Hudson is loving on her kids.

The actress joined the “The Rachael Ray” show on Thursday for an interview when her 16-year-old son Ryder crashed the shot.

“Ryder, my teen, just came in here,” Hudson said while she was showing off her kitchen. “What are you doing? It’s like, how am I supposed to think? I’m with Rachael Ray; we’re doing something really important.”

“Do you wanna say hi?” she added. “Do you wanna just poke your head in and say hello? Come on! He wants to, deep down. Just say hi.”

And as Ryder joined, Hudson couldn’t stop gushing about her eldest son.

“You’re going to freak out at how big he is,” she said, before adding, “You’re a great older brother.”

Hudson shares Ryder and Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 9, with ex-Matt Bellamy. She’s also mom to Rani Rose, whom Hudson welcomed in Oct. 2018 with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.