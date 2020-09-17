NeNe Leakes Announces Departure From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

NeNe Leakes has some big news.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has decided to part ways with the show.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Leakes said in a video posted on her YouTube page, she then thanked her fans for the “love and support as of late.”

“I have been on an extremely, extremely, long exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying from both sides,” she said.

RELATED: Nene Leakes Says Tamar Braxton ‘Is Getting The Proper Help’ She Needs Amid Her Reported Hospitalization

“I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not to be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13,” she announced, adding the choice was “not easy.”

Leakes then looked back at her time on the reality show.

“You could have never told me that I would start on this little show and it still be going strong, 13, 14 years later. And it is,” she recalled. “I am just so happy that I can say I was part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we love so much.”

Leakes thanked Bravo for the “memories, the laughs and the tears,” as well as the cast.

Filming for season 13 has already started and Leakes’ negation had made headlines after her friend Wendy Williams’ said in January that Leakes would be leaving “RHOA”.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes And Bravo Address Rumours She Was Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

“I don’t know. I just don’t know,” Leakes told People at the time. “I got back and forth with it every day. I feel like it’s a big conversation I need to have with the network and with production. Because if they value their talent in some sort of way, then we need to talk. We need to come up with some sort of compromise here.”

Eva Marcille, also announced in June that she is leaving the series.