Tatiana Maslany Cast To Star In Marvel’s New ‘She-Hulk’ Series

Tatiana Maslany has just signed on to a smashing new role — and you can take that literally.

Deadline is reporting that the Saskatchewan-born “Perry Mason” star will be playing the title role in Marvel’s upcoming “She-Hulk” TV series for Disney+.

Kat Coiro, whose credits include “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The Mick”, has been tapped to direct the pilot and several episodes.

As Deadline points out, She-Hulk is one of the last Marvel characters created by the legendary Stan Lee, who passed away in 2018 at age 95.

The story surrounds attorney Jennifer Walters, cousin of Hulk alter-ego Dr. Bruce Banner. When she receives an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, she also receives similar powers; unlike Banner, however, she’s able to maintain her consciousness when she transforms into a mean, green fighting machine.

“She-Hulk” is the latest MCU addition to Disney+, joining previously announced Marvel series under the Marvel banner, joining previously announced series “The Falcon and Winter Soldier”, “WandaVision” and “Loki”.

No word on when “She-Hulk” will begin production.