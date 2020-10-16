Tatiana Maslany Denies Being Cast As Star Of Marvel’s New ‘She-Hulk’ Series

It doesn’t look like Tatiana Maslany with be the She-Hulk any time soon.

Deadline reported last month that the Saskatchewan-born “Perry Mason” star will be playing the title role in Marvel’s upcoming “She-Hulk” TV series for Disney+.

In a new interview with the Sudbury Star, Maslany denied the report, though.

“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand,” she said. “It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.”

Kat Coiro, whose credits include “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “The Mick”, had been tapped to direct the pilot and several episodes.

As Deadline pointed out, She-Hulk is one of the last Marvel characters created by the legendary Stan Lee, who passed away in 2018 at age 95.

The story surrounds attorney Jennifer Walters, cousin of Hulk alter-ego Dr. Bruce Banner. When she receives an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, she also receives similar powers; unlike Banner, however, she’s able to maintain her consciousness when she transforms into a mean, green fighting machine.

“She-Hulk” is the latest MCU addition to Disney+, joining previously announced series “The Falcon and Winter Soldier”, “WandaVision” and “Loki”.

No word on when “She-Hulk” will begin production.