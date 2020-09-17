Halle Berry Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Van Hunt

Halle Berry has been teasing her fans with a new relationship and appears to have just confirmed it is with singer Van Hunt.

“Now ya know… ♥️🦶🏽,” Berry captioned a picture on Thursday of her wearing a Van Hunt t-shirt. She added in a foot emoji which relates to the other two photos she teased her new boyfriend in before.

On both Berry’s birthday and in July, the actress shared photos of her playing footsie with a then-mystery man.

Even though Berry hasn’t posted any pictures of her and the “Seconds Of Pleasure” singer’s faces, Hunt has.

“Kisses land softly,” he wrote next to a photo of Berry planting a kiss on his cheek.

Berry was married to Olivier Martinez from 2013-2016, who she shares son, Maceo, 6, with. She is also mom to Nahla, 12, from her relationship with Gabriel Aubry. Additionally, Berry had two other marriages.