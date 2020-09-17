Lady Gaga Teases ‘911’ Short Film

Lady Gaga has fans buzzing about a new “911” music video.
The singer, 34, shared a message to social media on Thursday, surprising fans with a short film for the track set to debut Friday.
“911” is off her latest album, Chromatica.
🚨 911 short film out tomorrow at 9am PT #Chromatica 🚨 https://t.co/UT5mHoJ9ek pic.twitter.com/k3wk1NMMjV
While she didn’t spill the news right away, fans began to speculate a video could be on the way when Gaga tweeted, “🚨,” as a caption of a still from the video shoot.
She also re-tweeted an old tweet, declaring: “A POP MUSIC EMERGENCY IS UNDERWAY 911,″ from 2013.
Gaga first performed the tune during the 2020 VMAs.
Chromatica is available now on all streaming platforms.
The “911” short film will premiere Friday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.