Lady Gaga Unveils ‘911’, Describes Short Film As ‘The Poetry Of Pain’

Lady Gaga has fans buzzing about her new “911” music video, released on Friday.

In a message she shared on social media, Gaga explains, “This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us.”

She concluded by thanking her legions of fans. “I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid,” she writes.

“Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present,” she concludes. “It’s the poetry of pain.”

The singer, 34, shared a message to social media on Thursday, surprising fans with a short film for the track set to debut Friday.

“911” is off her latest album, Chromatica.

While she didn’t spill the news right away, fans began to speculate a video could be on the way when Gaga tweeted, “🚨,” as a caption of a still from the video shoot.

She also re-tweeted an old tweet, declaring: “A POP MUSIC EMERGENCY IS UNDERWAY 911,″ from 2013.

Gaga first performed the tune during the 2020 VMAs.

Chromatica is available now on all streaming platforms.