‘Grey’s Anatomy’ To Kick Off New Season With 2-Hour ‘Station 19’ Crossover Event

On Thursday, ABC unveiled the fall premiere dates for several series, which will be making their debuts in November.

Along with new offering “Big Sky” and returning series such as “The Good Doctor” and “A Million Little Things”, “Grey’s Anatomy” will be back with its 17th season.

According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, the season premiere of “Grey’s” will be followed by the premiere of spinoff “Station 19”, with the crossover storyline intertwined in the two episodes.

While information is scarce, rumours have been rife that the plot will involve the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, star Ellen Pompeo confirmed that the coronavirus would be figuring into the upcoming season.

Responding to a Twitter follower’s question about whether the pandemic would be addressed in the show, she responded, “Yes the biggest medical crisis the world has ever seen? Yes we are meeting the moment and telling some stories.”

The season premieres of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” will air on Thursday, Nov. 12.