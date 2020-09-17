Jamie Foxx Adorably Celebrates Daughter’s First Emmy Win: ‘I Am So Proud’

Jamie Foxx is celebrating his daughter’s first-ever Emmy win.

Corinne Foxx, 26, starred as Thelma Evans in the live recreation of “Good Times For Live In Front Of A Studio Audience” and won for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) alongside her castmates at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were announced on Tuesday.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Predicts ‘Project Power’ Co-Star Dominique Fishback Will Win An Oscar: ‘I Learned From Her’

“I would like to introduce to you my daughter, Emmy award-winning Corinne Foxx,” he captioned a sweet celebratory post. “Congratulations on your Emmy award performance! In ‘Good Times For Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’!”

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Auto-Tunes Up Some Boring Everyday Lyrics With Jimmy Fallon

He added, “You are my heart and I am so proud of you. Keep elevating! I love you!”

Foxx and ex Connie Kline share Corinne. The actor is also dad to Annalise Bishop, 9, with ex Kristin Grannis.