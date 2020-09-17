Jamie Foxx Adorably Celebrates Daughter’s First Emmy Win: ‘I Am So Proud’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Corrine Foxx and Jamie Foxx. Photo: CPImages
Jamie Foxx is celebrating his daughter’s first-ever Emmy win.

Corinne Foxx, 26, starred as Thelma Evans in the live recreation of “Good Times For Live In Front Of A Studio Audience” and won for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) alongside her castmates at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were announced on Tuesday.

“I would like to introduce to you my daughter, Emmy award-winning Corinne Foxx,” he captioned a sweet celebratory post. “Congratulations on your Emmy award performance! In ‘Good Times For Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’!”

He added, “You are my heart and I am so proud of you. Keep elevating! I love you!”

Foxx and ex Connie Kline share Corinne. The actor is also dad to Annalise Bishop, 9, with ex Kristin Grannis.

