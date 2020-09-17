Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals Sex Of Third Child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed the sex of their third child.

Teigen accidentally let it slip while giving an update on the health of the baby.

“The baby is really, really healthy, he is big…oops,” Teigen said in an Instagram story.

“I’m stupid,” she added.

Teigen then updated her fans that her placenta is very weak making her pregnancy high risk and that she is on “complete and total, don’t get up unless to pee pee, bed rest.”

Earlier this month, Teigen’s doctor placed her on bed rest but she later admitted she didn’t take it as seriously as she should have.

Teigen and Legend are already parents of daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2