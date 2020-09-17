Jason Momoa Stranded In The Desert When His Car Breaks Down

Jason Momoa can use a tow truck.

Or at least that’s the impression the “Aquaman” star is leaving a video videos he shared on social media.

According to TMZ, Momoa was apparently driving in the desert outside Los Angeles when his car radiator apparently went on the fritz.

Noting that the temperature was a balmy 110, Momoa doesn’t panic; instead, he pulls out his cooler to use as a chair and whips off his shirt in an attempt to stay cool in the heat.

“I love the desert,” he writes in the caption for the video. “Catching some rays, enjoying the time alone, just me and @ColterWall.”

“Send more water,” he jokes at the end while he sings along to a Colter Wall track.

Earlier, Momoa sent the country singer a shoutout on Instagram, professing that he loves Wall’s new album.