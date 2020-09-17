98-Year-Old Norman Lear Breaks His Own Record To Become The Oldest-Ever Emmy Winner

Norman Lear won his first Emmy Award in 1971 for his iconic TV sitcom “All in the Family”, and, at the age of 98, he just won another one.

At this year’s Creative Arts Emmys, reported the Daily Mail, the television icon won captured the award for outstanding variety special (live) for “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family And Good Times”, which he co-produced with Jimmy Kimmel.

This marks Lear’s sixth Emmy win, after being nominated at total of 16 times.

WIth his latest win, Lear broke an Emmy record — that he held, for being the oldest person to ever win an Emmy when he won in the same last year for the earlier special, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family And The Jeffersons”.

Also celebrating the win was Jamie Foxx, who played George Jefferson in last year’s Emmy-winning live special. This year, however, Foxx wasn’t celebrating for himself, but for his daughter Corinne, who appeared in the “Good Times” half of the special.

Foxx and his daughter shared their celebration on Instagram.

More Emmys will be handed out — virtually, of course — when the Emmy Awards airs on Sunday, Sept. 20.