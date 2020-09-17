Tyra Banks Teaches Drew Barrymore How To ‘Smize’

One of Tyra Banks’ trademark moves is “smizing”, which in the day and age of mask wearing, could come in handy.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” host turned “Dancing With The Stars” host and executive producer stopped by “The Drew Barrymore Show” to teach Barrymore about the signature look.

For those not familiar, “smizing” is the act of smiling with your eyes and not your mouth.

“Teach us guru,” Barrymore asked of Banks.

“I got you Drew. I got you. How many times have you been out and about walking and you have on your mask and you think someone is being really mean to you or rude? It’s not that they are, it’s just that they are smiling with their mouth and not with their eyes so they just look evil. So it’s important…yes Drew. So we have to smile with our eyes,” Banks started.

“I created smizing really just about having an intense look and gaze in a photo, I never thought in a million years it would mean so much more and come to mean so much more and be so important today with us wearing masks. I always say in order to get the right smize you have to think of something that delights you,” she continued, before asking, “What delights you Drew?”

Barrymore decided on her “daughters” before Banks gave further instruction.

“I want you to think about your daughters….your eyes begin to squint, your mouth becomes slightly numb and all the energy comes up here and you’re like yeah baby. Now a smize doesn’t just mean ‘I’m fierce’. A smize today means ‘thank you’ or a smize means ‘you go first’ or a smize means ‘I’m going to be here during this difficult time you are going through right now’. So it means so much and so it’s so important to use these muscles here and not just the muscles here,” Banks said.

The “50 First Dates” alum then gave it her best shot as Banks questioned Barrymore, “why are we not friends?”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays on Global at 3 p.m. ET/PT.