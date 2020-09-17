Jaden Smith Launches ‘The Solution Committee’, New Snapchat Series Focusing On Social Justice

Jaden Smith wants to inspire young people to take action, and he’s enlisting some of his famous friends to add encouragement.

The 22-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith is launching “The Solution Committee”, a new series for Snapchat focusing on social justice and how young activists are working to find solutions to societal ills.

Each episode will find Smith joined by fellow celebs, including “grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi, Hailey Baldwin and his sis Willow Smith, tackling such issues as climate change, voting and criminal justice reform.

“Welcome [to] the show where we bring people together to talk about complex issues,” including “why young people don’t vote,” he says in a trailer for the series.

“It can be very daunting for people, especially young people, when they want to change the world. How does one do that?” asks Lena Waithe.

“Historically people between the ages of 18 to 23 have been less likely to vote. This is because a lot of young people feel like they don’t have the information or know where to get it,” Smith wrote on Instagram, as he spoke about the purpose behind the new series, which premieres Sept. 21 — just one day before National Voter Registration Day.

“This show is about educating the youth and making sure they feel empowered and ready to vote,” he added.

“On top of being a world class entertainer, Jaden has dedicated so much of his life to finding innovative ways to shine a light on injustice,” Brad Haugen, president of Westbrook Media, said in a press release. “Beyond encouraging young people to vote, Jaden and his friends show why we should all care about these systemic issues and what we can do to fix them. After working with the fantastic team at Snap on Will From Home, we know this series can attract real attention which will hopefully lead to some necessary change.”

The eight-episode series will debut on Monday, Sept. 21, with new episodes airing on Snapchat’s Discover page on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.