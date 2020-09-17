Denzel Washington Remembers ‘Gentle’ Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington is opening up about Chadwick Boseman.

Washington was taking part in a TIFF Zoom panel where he recalled seeing “Black Panther” for the first time while chatting with Barry Levinson.

RELATED: John David Washington Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman: ‘A Huge Loss’

“A gentle man. A very gentle, gentle soul. A great talent – obviously. I remember I told the story of going to go see ‘Black Panther’ and I was in New York and I went backstage after the show, it was a red carpet where the people were and I went backstage and I saw Chad and I saw Ryan Coogler,” Washington said.

“And then I went to watch the movie and I remember shedding a tear because I was like, ‘Man! These young guys are just going. They are taking over.’ You know Barry. No matter what, sooner or later you’re not going to make it all around the track! You watch the young boys run. And watching that movie, that’s when I felt like, man they’re going. Who knew he didn’t have much life left? But, he didn’t get cheated. We did. He didn’t get cheated, we did. I pray for his poor wife and their family. They got cheated. He lived a full life.”

RELATED: Janelle Monáe Recalls A Special Memory Of Chadwick Boseman

Boseman died on Aug. 28 after suffering from colon cancer.