Dax Shepard Shaves Half His Head So He Can ‘Match’ Daughter’s New Haircut

Dax Shepard is angling for father of the year.

In an Instagram video he shared on Thursday, Shepard is seen with his hair pinned up in the middle of his head as Sara Bareilles’ “Armor” plays in the background.

He takes an electric razor and slides it up the side of his head, with a goal of shaving half while leaving the other half long.

RELATED: Dax Shepard’s Daughter Makes Him The Cutest Card To Celebrate His ‘Sobriety Birthday’

He explained what he was doing in the caption, writing, “Thank you @sarabareilles forgiving my daughters an anthem. She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her :)”

Shepard’s wife, Kristen Bell, also shared the same video, writing: “I love this man so much. He wanted to twin with our daughter.”

Bareilles also weighed in. “This is the best best best,” she wrote in a comment. “Thank you for being a kick a** dad for strong young women! #handmemyhaircut.”