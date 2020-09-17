Sam Smith Releases New Single ‘Diamonds’ & Announces Album ‘Love Goes’

Sam Smith is here with no shortage of new music.

Not only did Smith release their new song “Diamonds”, they also have an upcoming album.

“Take all the money you want from me / Hope you become what you want from me / Show me how little you care,” the lyrics go as Smith dances around an empty house.

In a note on Smith’s Instagram, they announced that their new album Love Goes will be released on Oct. 30.

“I’m so excited to announce my third album Love Goes. This album is a collection of songs I’ve written over the last two years,” Smith wrote.

“The last two years have been the most experimental time of my life, personally but also musically,” they continued. “Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations. The result has been so magical and so therapeutic and FUN. My love for music is so broad and all of my musical guilty pleasures became pleasures. No guilt, no shame, just the love of singing and creating and dancing.”

“After it all I still believe love is the answer,” Smith added. “And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”